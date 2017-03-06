45 years of sermons
Pastor Robert Hodo has been preaching from the pulpit of Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon for 45 years and a special anniversary banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Middle Schools commons area in his honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb 20
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 6
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC