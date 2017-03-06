45 years of sermons

45 years of sermons

Thursday Feb 16

Pastor Robert Hodo has been preaching from the pulpit of Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon for 45 years and a special anniversary banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Middle Schools commons area in his honor.

