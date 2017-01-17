OZS project surpasses $100,000 goal
The first fundraising campaign to start the restoration of the Old Zebulon School raised more than the original $100,000 goal. "Our community raised nearly $130,000 to begin the renovation of this grand old lady," said OZS committee member Anna Evans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|In the know
|57
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin...
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
|My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC