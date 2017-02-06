Forty people participate in Women's M...

Forty people participate in Women's March in Zebulon

Monday Jan 23

Forty people of all ages, including men and small children, braved the rain, lightning, and tornado warnings Saturday morning to participate in the Women's March in Zebulon.

