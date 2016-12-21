Historic church photo cards to help archive
Since Dwain Penn was assigned the weekly Peek Back at Pike column eight years ago, he has been digging into local history and recently came up with a creative way to help the Pike County Historical Society's Genealogical Library and Archive. He donated a large collection of photograph cards and envelopes featuring 10 historic local churches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Dec 3
|In the know
|57
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin...
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
|My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC