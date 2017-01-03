Help Christmas wishes come true
Help is needed to provide Christmas wishes and needs for local children this Christmas. There were 135 families who applied this year and two Angel Trees are set up at Barnstormer's Grill in Williamson and American Pie in Zebulon.
