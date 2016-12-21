Community's help needed to send gifts, supplies to fire victims

Pike County citizens are asked to send new toys for Christmas gifts for children and general home supplies to victims of the recent devastating fires in Tennessee. A trailer owned by Jerry Colwell will be parked at Ace Hardware in Zebulon and supplies can be donated Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Steve Brown and his wife Sheri Brown are instrumental in getting local donations after their son Nathaniel Brown took time off work to travel to Sevierville, Tennessee with donations gathered by fire departments in the Woodstock area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.