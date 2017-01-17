Community helps get protective vest for K-9
The Zebulon Police Department's new K-9 officer Boss will receive a protective vest through Vesting America's Police K-9s thanks to the generosity of the Pike County community. Boss was fitted for the lightweight, bulletproof, stab-resistant vest Dec. 15. Boss is a two and a half year old Belgian Malinois.
