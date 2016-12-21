Lawsuit over Hughley Road development settled

By Dwain Penn Pending litigation among the city of Zebulon, Brent Pike LLC and Concerned Citizens of Pike Inc. reached an agreement within 30 minutes of the case convening in the Pike County courtroom on Nov. 21. According to the terms of the agreement, the development will not increase in size due to the reduction of density. The developer has agreed to place single family dwellings on one acre lots with a minimum size for each home set at 1,850 heated square feet.

