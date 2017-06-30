Sen. Sherrod Brown stops by Zanesville, talks opioid epidemic

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Amidst the height of an epidemic that is sweeping the nation, but affecting the state of Ohio the worst, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown stopped in Zanesville to discuss the issue. Brown hosted a roundtable discussion at Muskingum Behavioral Health where top community members were able to weigh in on how southeast Ohio is impacted by the overdose problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.