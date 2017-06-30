Governora s Office Representative visits Christa s Table
Outreach Coordinator for the Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Office, Bryan Conrad, travels around Ohio observing the impact of local non-profit organizations on their community. His latest stop brought him to Christ's Table in downtown Zanesville where he joined in by serving lunch to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jul 3
|Victor
|7
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun '17
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May '17
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC