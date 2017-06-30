Governora s Office Representative vis...

Governora s Office Representative visits Christa s Table

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Outreach Coordinator for the Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Office, Bryan Conrad, travels around Ohio observing the impact of local non-profit organizations on their community. His latest stop brought him to Christ's Table in downtown Zanesville where he joined in by serving lunch to those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jul 3 Victor 7
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun '17 Shady wade 7
Uber May '17 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC