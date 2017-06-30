Calling all Super Heroes to Y-City Con
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Whether it's a bird plane or even Superman you may find it at this weekends Y-City Con. Weasel Boy Brewing Company along with Mass Media Comics will be hosting a Comic Con this Saturday and Sunday, June 8th and 9th, at the Weasel Boy Brewing Company located on 126 Muskingum Avenue in Zanesville.
