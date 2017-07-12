Authorities try to ID hand bones foun...

Authorities try to ID hand bones found along SE Ohio river

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Whiznews.com

The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases. The Times Recorder in Zanesville reports that a man found the remains Friday while hunting arrowheads near a dam on the Muskingum River.

