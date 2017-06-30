Artist Colony of Zanesville announces Artist of the Month
Howard Peller joined the art scene roughly 30 years ago in Downtown Zanesville producing pottery with his wife, Maddy. Since then, Peller and his family have moved to Roseville to expand their creativity to natural landscaping and organic farming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jul 3
|Victor
|7
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun '17
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May '17
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC