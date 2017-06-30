Around Town
The Children's Toy and Doll Museum annual yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at 206 Gilman Ave. Donations of miscellaneous items, no clothing, may be dropped off to the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12-14. The L-A Fire & Rescue ice cream social will begin at 4 p.m. July 15 on Buell Island.
