American Red Cross declares Blood Emergency
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The American Red Cross is calling for support after receiving 61,000 less blood donations the last two months. The American Red Cross is calling the shortage a "Blood Emergency" and Senior Accountant Manager, Lori Gaitten, says more people on vacation as well as fewer blood drives is leading to what she calls a "Trauma Season".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jul 3
|Victor
|7
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun '17
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May '17
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC