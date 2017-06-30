American Red Cross declares Blood Eme...

American Red Cross declares Blood Emergency

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The American Red Cross is calling for support after receiving 61,000 less blood donations the last two months. The American Red Cross is calling the shortage a "Blood Emergency" and Senior Accountant Manager, Lori Gaitten, says more people on vacation as well as fewer blood drives is leading to what she calls a "Trauma Season".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jul 3 Victor 7
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun '17 Shady wade 7
Uber May '17 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC