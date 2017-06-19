ZPD closes Putnam Avenue after report...

ZPD closes Putnam Avenue after report of shots fired

Zanesville Mayor, Jeff Tilton, says Putnam Avenue is closed Friday afternoon, after a report was called in to police about "six shots" being fired. The Mayor says they are not sure if there were actual gunshots and are currently searching a building where they think something may have happened.

