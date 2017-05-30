Zanesvillea s manufacturing past refl...

Zanesvillea s manufacturing past reflected in new Clay Center Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

At the heart of the effort is the Pioneer School Zanesville Clay Center, which is taking shape atop a hill overlooking the city. The three-story brick building, constructed as a school in 1915 and used until the Zanesville district closed it in 2005, is now home to several artists who live and work there full time. They moved in recently, with details regarding the rent they will pay still to be determined.  Named for the late wife of Zanesville resident David Mitzel, owner of the center building, the gallery will display the artists' contemporary ceramics while also serving as a bridge to the city's heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May 8 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 6
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Patience 29
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC