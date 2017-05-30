Zanesvillea s manufacturing past reflected in new Clay Center Updated at

At the heart of the effort is the Pioneer School Zanesville Clay Center, which is taking shape atop a hill overlooking the city. The three-story brick building, constructed as a school in 1915 and used until the Zanesville district closed it in 2005, is now home to several artists who live and work there full time. They moved in recently, with details regarding the rent they will pay still to be determined. Named for the late wife of Zanesville resident David Mitzel, owner of the center building, the gallery will display the artists' contemporary ceramics while also serving as a bridge to the city's heritage.

