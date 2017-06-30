Zanesville Police Dept. cracking down on nuisance homes
Last month the ZPD received a temporary injunction for a nuisance abandonment at a house on Homewood Ave., and Chief of Police Tony Coury says that they have more homes on their radar if homeowners do not cooperate and stop their activities. "We're trying to find these homes, or we're getting these homes and people's complaints, and we're looking at them and kind of a history on them.
