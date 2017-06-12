Zanesville Native Couple set up two new funds through donation to MCCF
John and Susan Dorr presented the Muskingum County Community Foundation with a donation of $50,000 to set up two funds; the John & Susan Dorr Scholarship Fund and the John & Susan Dorr Endowment Fund. CEO of the MCCF, Brian Wagner, explained along with scholarships, the funds will help local schools and new businesses.
