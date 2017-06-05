Zanesville Farmers Market expanding to Downtown
The Farmers Market will be open on Wednesday in downtown Zanesville from 3 to 6 pm on 3rd street by the Freight Shops. President of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Dana Matz, explains the new day will benefit farmers as well as local businesses downtown.
