Z-ville Doctor Changes Plea to No Contest
One of two Zanesville Doctors who were charged with failure to report the treatment of a gunshot wound has changed his plea. Dr. James Gasparine, who earlier pleaded not guilty in the case, Tuesday changed his plea to No Contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jun 21
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|6
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May '17
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC