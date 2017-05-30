Welcome Center hosts Young Republicans Convention
The Ohio Young Republicans held their annual convention at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center. The convention is an opportunity to gather Young Republican members from all the Ohio Chapters and discuss plans for the party's future.
