United Way kicks off a oeA Year to Live Uniteda campaign
It's "A Year to Live United" for volunteers trying to give back to the communities in which they live. The United Way is fighting for health education and financial stability in every community they serve, and their new campaign is designed to attract volunteers every month to support a variety of activities and events, including their Donation Station at the Farmer's Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jun 21
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|6
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC