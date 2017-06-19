United Way kicks off a oeA Year to Li...

United Way kicks off a oeA Year to Live Uniteda campaign

It's "A Year to Live United" for volunteers trying to give back to the communities in which they live. The United Way is fighting for health education and financial stability in every community they serve, and their new campaign is designed to attract volunteers every month to support a variety of activities and events, including their Donation Station at the Farmer's Market.

