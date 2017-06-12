United Way directing help for Food In...

United Way directing help for Food Insecurity

Heading into the summer, food insecurity is on the rise and the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties wants to connect those in need with local food programs. Community Impact Director, Becky Clawson, explains the best way is to simply dial 211.

