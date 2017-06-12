Two teens injured in ATV accident
Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles of the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol, said that at 10:45 a.m., troopers responded to S.R. 93 in Avondale and discovered two juveniles seriously injured. The teens were operating an ATV that reportedly struck the rear of a car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|6
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC