Two teens injured in ATV accident

Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles of the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol, said that at 10:45 a.m., troopers responded to S.R. 93 in Avondale and discovered two juveniles seriously injured. The teens were operating an ATV that reportedly struck the rear of a car.

