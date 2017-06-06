Tour six lovely gardens for the arts in Zanesville
The Beaux Arts Club, an auxiliary of the Zanesville Museum of Art, is sponsoring its annual "Art in the Garden," a two-part fundraiser with "A Garden Party Gala" from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Zanesville Country Club and a "Garden Tour," from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Saturday's Gala includes the Casey Summers Band Bone Revival, cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions that include wonderful pieces of artwork by Yan Sun, Tom Radca, Nora Daniels John Taylor-Lehman, Kiki Delancey, Anne Wright, Gail Russell, Paul McCall, Deb Beckert, Robert Morrison, Dr. Charles Dietz, Christianne Curry and Christopher Ries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|6
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC