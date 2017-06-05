St. Thomas Church holds Annual Festival
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An annual festival in downtown Zanesville is kicking off the summer from Thursday June 8th to Saturday June 10th. St. Thomas Church hosted their annual festival Thursday from 5 to 10 pm, Friday from 5 pm to midnight and Saturday from 6 pm to midnight on the corner of Shinnick and 5th in downtown Zanesville.
