St. Thomas Church holds Annual Festival

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An annual festival in downtown Zanesville is kicking off the summer from Thursday June 8th to Saturday June 10th. St. Thomas Church hosted their annual festival Thursday from 5 to 10 pm, Friday from 5 pm to midnight and Saturday from 6 pm to midnight on the corner of Shinnick and 5th in downtown Zanesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.