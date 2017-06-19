Special Olympics flame torch run
Muskingum Deputy Dylen Marple says he decided to run for the first time to help raise awareness for those who compete in the Special Olympics. "I would like to bring awareness to it help people understand some of the issues that come with that," said Marple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|18 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|6
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC