South Zanesville Fire Dept. Chicken BBQ on Sunday
One local safety agency is thanking the community for their support that allows them to continue to service the public. For 56-years the South Zanesville Fire Department has been hosting their Annual Chicken BBQ, and this year will be no different as Chief Russell Taylor says they will have plenty of food, and they will serve until it's all gone.
