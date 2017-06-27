Rotary Donates iPod Shuffles
The Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club bought 40 iPod Shuffles to be donated to Genesis Hospice and Zanesville Health and Rehab for their Music and Memory Programs. President Michael Bryan said donating 20 iPod Shuffles to both facilities is a great way to give back to the community.
