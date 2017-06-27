Rotary Donates iPod Shuffles

Rotary Donates iPod Shuffles

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club bought 40 iPod Shuffles to be donated to Genesis Hospice and Zanesville Health and Rehab for their Music and Memory Programs. President Michael Bryan said donating 20 iPod Shuffles to both facilities is a great way to give back to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jun 21 Holy Silicon Wafer 6
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC