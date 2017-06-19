Putnam Avenue opened after 911 Call
Putnam Avenue is now open after Zanesville Police Department along with other local law enforcement responded to a 911 call for 547 Putnam Ave and closed the street. Friday June 23, 2017 Putnam Avenue was closed from Madison Avenue to Harrison Madison Avenue.
