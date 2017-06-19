Ormond Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Charges

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Whiznews.com

A Zanesville man facing sex charges made another appearance in Knox County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutor Chip McConville says that John Ormond was arraigned on Friday and entered a not guilty plea to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and a forfeiture specification.

