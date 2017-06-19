Ohio University president visits Zane...

Ohio University president visits Zanesville campus

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

President Duane Nellis, Ohio University's 21st president, paid his first visit to the Zanesville campus to meet with local faculty, staff and students. "As I start as a new president I want to hear the voices from the different dimensions of the university, including the regional campuses like Zanesville," said Nellis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... 2 hr okimar 2
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC