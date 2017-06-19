Ohio University president visits Zanesville campus
President Duane Nellis, Ohio University's 21st president, paid his first visit to the Zanesville campus to meet with local faculty, staff and students. "As I start as a new president I want to hear the voices from the different dimensions of the university, including the regional campuses like Zanesville," said Nellis.
