Ohio man takes 'Superhuman' talent to...

Ohio man takes 'Superhuman' talent to reality show

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: News Herald

Local man takes 'Superhuman' talent to reality show ZHS graduate will be featured on the second episode of a new reality show "Superhuman" on June 19 Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2sHDZJP Zanesville native Andrew Body, dubbed a human calculator, will appear on an upcoming episode of FOX's competition reality series "Superhuman." ZANESVILLE - An impressive party trick has landed 27-year-old Andrew Body a spot on an upcoming episode of FOX's reality show "Superhuman."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 6
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC