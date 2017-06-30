Nationally renowned artist coming to ...

Nationally renowned artist coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A nationally renowned artist is coming to Zanesville Museum of Art in July as part of one of their monthly programs. Michigan quilt artist, Elizabeth Brandt, will have her quilts on display till September 2nd at the Zanesville Museum of Art.

