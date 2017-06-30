Nationally renowned artist coming to Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A nationally renowned artist is coming to Zanesville Museum of Art in July as part of one of their monthly programs. Michigan quilt artist, Elizabeth Brandt, will have her quilts on display till September 2nd at the Zanesville Museum of Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Jun 21
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|6
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May '17
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC