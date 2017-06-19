Mexican national sentenced to nearly ...

Mexican national sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison

A Mexican national was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison for his role in an international drug conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Moises Gamboa, 52, of Rocky Point, Mexico, previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

