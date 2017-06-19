Man arrested in Ohio in connection to...

Man arrested in Ohio in connection to Wando Terminal 'dirty bomb' threat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WMBF

United State Coast Guard officials report the man wanted for a false 'dirty bomb' threat made to the Wando Terminal is in police custody in Zanesville, Ohio. "He said there could possibly be a dirty bomb on a vessel coming into port," Port of Charleston Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 6
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC