Man arrested in Ohio in connection to Wando Terminal 'dirty bomb' threat
United State Coast Guard officials report the man wanted for a false 'dirty bomb' threat made to the Wando Terminal is in police custody in Zanesville, Ohio. "He said there could possibly be a dirty bomb on a vessel coming into port," Port of Charleston Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|6
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC