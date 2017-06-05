Kidzville to Celebrate Grand Opening
After weeks of hard work, the City of Zanesville is ready to finally unveil a project that has been anticipated by many. Tomorrow at 10:00 am, Kidzville will be celebrating its grand opening thanks to the efforts of volunteers who dedicated their time to see this project come full circle.
