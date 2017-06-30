Howard Pleads Not Guilty to 231 Charges

Howard Pleads Not Guilty to 231 Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Whiznews.com

A Zanesville woman appeared in court Wednesday for her arraignment on 231 counts including theft when she worked at the Falls Township Fire Department. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office says 52-year-old Kristie Howard pled not guilty to one count of theft, two counts of money laundering, 226 counts of forgery, one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jun 21 Holy Silicon Wafer 6
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May '17 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC