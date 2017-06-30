Howard Pleads Not Guilty to 231 Charges
A Zanesville woman appeared in court Wednesday for her arraignment on 231 counts including theft when she worked at the Falls Township Fire Department. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office says 52-year-old Kristie Howard pled not guilty to one count of theft, two counts of money laundering, 226 counts of forgery, one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
