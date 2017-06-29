Gas prices down from this time last year

Gas prices down from this time last year

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Zanesville, Ohio- Gas prices are down in this area, an average of ten cents a gallon from this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com Gas prices on average, are down to just over two dollars a gallon and that's allowing people like Ronald Slaven to be on road, more often. "The gas around here is a lot cheaper than from where I'm from," said Slaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jun 21 Holy Silicon Wafer 6
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC