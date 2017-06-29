Gas prices down from this time last year

Zanesville, Ohio- Gas prices are down in this area, an average of ten cents a gallon from this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com Gas prices on average, are down to just over two dollars a gallon and that's allowing people like Ronald Slaven to be on road, more often. "The gas around here is a lot cheaper than from where I'm from," said Slaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.