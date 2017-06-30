GALLERY: Ohio Sprint Speedweek

GALLERY: Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Although it's labeled as Ohio Sprint "Speedweek," the trying swing through the Buckeye State for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions is a mad dash of eight tracks in eight days. The Speedweek which attracts some of the top names in Sprint Car racing and a few open wheel drivers who have moved to the next level just wrapped this past Saturday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Jun 21 Holy Silicon Wafer 6
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May '17 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May '17 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,094 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC