GALLERY: Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Although it's labeled as Ohio Sprint "Speedweek," the trying swing through the Buckeye State for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions is a mad dash of eight tracks in eight days. The Speedweek which attracts some of the top names in Sprint Car racing and a few open wheel drivers who have moved to the next level just wrapped this past Saturday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe.

