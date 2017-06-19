FBI Questions Man in Zanesville

FBI Questions Man in Zanesville

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Zanesville Police Department says it arrested an out of town man after being tipped off by the F-B-I. Captain Chris Phipps says officers arrested 57-year-old George Webb Sweigert on a charge of Physical Control while Intoxicated on Harvey Street.

