Fatal crash on U.S. 40 closes road for four hours

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday evening on U.S. 40 in Hopewell Twp. Zanesville State Troopers say that two vehicles were involved in the accident near mile post 4, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles said, 29-year-old Graham Vineyard of Zanesville, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento and collided with a 2007 Honda Civic, driven by 80-year-old, Carolyn Hughes of Gratiot.

