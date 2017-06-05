Fatal crash on U.S. 40 closes road for four hours

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday evening on U.S. 40 in Hopewell Twp. Zanesville State Troopers say that two vehicles were involved in the accident near mile post 4, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles said, 29-year-old Graham Vineyard of Zanesville, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento and collided with a 2007 Honda Civic, driven by 80-year-old, Carolyn Hughes of Gratiot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.