Driving during a rain storm
Zanesville, Ohio- Anyone who has been outside today or even looked outside can see, there is a lot of rain coming down. With all of this rain, driving conditions change and people have to slow down as well as look at the roads to see if they're safe to drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|6
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC