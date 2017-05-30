Coca-Cola honors Employee after 52 years of service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Coca-Cola honored a local employee who has been with the company for more than half a century. Linda Kuhn spent her last day at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Downtown Zanesville after being with the company for 52 years.
