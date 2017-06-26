City Council Recap

City Council Recap

A light agenda included the passing of four ordinances. Among the ordinances passed were an upgrade to the traffic signals and railroad crossing on US Route-22 within the city of Zanesville, and an ordinance authorizing city officials to dispose of surplus property.

