Buckeye Bus visits Toma s Ice Cream

Buckeye Bus visits Toma s Ice Cream

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Zanesville, Ohio- Tom's Ice Cream bowl welcomed the food networks T-V crew last week and on Monday, Tom's will open its doors to the Buckeye Bus. Tom's Owner Bill Sullivan says the bus is won't be the only thing at Tom's to promote The Ohio State University, but Sullivan said it's done by more than the paint on the outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accid... Wed Holy Silicon Wafer 6
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Jun 3 Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May '17 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muskingum County was issued at June 22 at 8:24PM EDT

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC