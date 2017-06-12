Authorities respond to House Fire in South Zanesville
Zanesville, South Zanesville, Harrison Township and Newton Township Fire Department along with Community Ambulance responded around noon to a structure fire at 191 Juanita Drive. South Zanesville Fire Chief, Russell Taylor, explains upon arrival the house was found fully engulfed in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Jun 3
|Shady wade
|7
|Uber
|May 30
|Bus
|1
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Mary
|11
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May '17
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Truthseeker23
|6
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC