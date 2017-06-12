Area girls learn self-confidence during summer camp
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Middle school girls from around Muskingum County kicked off their summer with the S.T.A.R.S. Summer Camp. The day camp was located at the Ohio University Zanesville/Zane State College campus and hosted over 60 girls in 6th, 7th and 8th grade from all around the county.
