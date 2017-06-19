Amendment on November Ballot will Gua...

Amendment on November Ballot will Guarantee Victima s Rights

Thursday Jun 22

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An Amendment will aim to bring equal rights to the offender and victim of a crime later this year. Marsy's Law will appear on Ohio's Ballot this November after over a half of a million signatures were turned into the Ohio Secretary of State on June 22nd.

